Chelsea FC are sitting at the front of the queue at Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane in the 2021 summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

Football Insider is reporting that the Blues are in pole position to sign the England international from Tottenham Hotspur as Chelsea FC look to improve their striker options ahead of Thomas Tuchel’s first full season in charge.

The same article states that the Champions League finalists have identified Kane as a top target to bolster their attack ahead of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC are ready to launch a big offer to sign Kane if Tottenham indicate that they’re prepared to entertain the idea of selling the Englishman.

Football Insider reveal that Spurs aren’t looking to sell Kane this summer despite Tottenham looking likely to miss out on a top-four finish this season.

The media outlet highlight speculation that the 27-year-old has told his closest family and friends that he wants to leave Tottenham at the end of the season.

The report adds that Kane has made up his mind following Tottenham’s alarming dip in form and Jose Mourinho’s sacking last month.

Kane has scored 21 goals and has made 13 assists in 32 games in the Premier League this season.

