Chelsea FC and West Ham are both interested in Brentford striker Ivan Toney, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that the Brentford forward is attracting interest from the Premier League duo following his impressive season in England’s second tier.

The same article states that West Ham are eager to improve their forward options but Toney could cost the Hammers in the region of £35m after his impressive displays.

According to the same story, Brentford could be forced to sell Toney if the club don’t make the Championship play-offs and fail to secure promotion to the Premier League.

The report goes on to add that Chelsea FC are looking at Toney as a potential signing to improve Thomas Tuchel’s striker options.

But The Sun reveal that Toney is someway down their striker shortlist behind superior options such as Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku.

The media outlet add that West Ham are unlikely to try to sign Chelsea FC’s out-of-favour Tammy Abraham given the west London side’s £45m asking price.

Toney has scored 30 goals and has made 10 assists in 44 games in the Championship this season.

The 25-year-old moved to Brentford in a £10m deal from Peterborough United last summer to replace Ollie Watkins.

Toney scored 40 times in 76 games during his two seasons at Peterborough.

