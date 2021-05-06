Chelsea FC are ready to battle with Manchester United and Liverpool FC to sign Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho in the 2021 summer transfer window, according to a report in Germany.

German outlet Bild, as quoted by Football.London, is reporting that the Blues are planning to launch a swoop to sign the highly-rated England international from the Bundesliga outfit this summer.

The same article states that Sancho is attracting interest from Liverpool FC and Manchester United following the 21-year-old’s strong end to the 2020-21 season.

According to the same story, Thomas Tuchel is planning to raid his former employers in an attempt to beat Manchester United and Liverpool FC to Sancho’s signature.

The report reveals that Sancho has an agreement with Dortmund that he can leave if the German side receive a fair offer for the attacking midfielder this summer.

Bild claim that Dortmund have reduced their asking price for Sancho from £100m to around £78m to increase the winger’s chances of securing a return to England.

Sancho has scored six goals and has made nine assists in 23 games in the Bundesliga this season.

The England international moved to Dortmund from Manchester City in 2017.

Sancho has netted 31 goals and has made 39 assists in his last three seasons at Dortmund.

