Chelsea FC are ready to launch an £80m offer for Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho despite Manchester United’s interest in the England winger, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that the Blues are hoping to move to the front of the queue in the race to sign Sancho ahead of Thomas Tuchel’s first full season in charge.

The same article states that Sancho is set to leave Borussia Dortmund at the end of the Bundesliga season, with his heart set on a return to the Premier League.

According to the same story, Manchester United are also interested in Sancho despite being unwilling to pay Dortmund’s £117m asking price last summer.

The Sun goes on to report that Tuchel is a big admirer of the 21-year-old after Sancho’s prolific form for the Bundesliga outfit in the 2020-21 campaign.

The report adds that the Chelsea FC hierarchy are also keen on a deal for Sancho.

The 21-year-old has scored eight goals and has made 11 assists in 25 games in the Bundesliga this season despite a slow start to the 2020-21 campaign.

Sancho has netted 38 times and has made 45 assists over the past four seasons at Borussia Dortmund.

Chelsea FC are in third place in the Premier League table and a point ahead of Liverpool FC and Leicester City.

