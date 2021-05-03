Sevilla are willing to consider selling Jules Kounde to Chelsea FC this summer if Hakim Ziyech is included as part of the deal, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet El Gol Digital, as quoted by The Sun, is reporting that Chelsea FC are eager to beat their bitter rivals Manchester United to the signing of the highly-rated French defender, 22.

The same article states that Chelsea FC could have an advantage over Manchester United given the Spanish side have an interest in bringing Ziyech to Sevilla in a part-exchange.

According to the same story, Sevilla are prepared to reduce Kounde’s asking price by 50 per cent if Chelsea FC are willing to include the Morocco international as part of the deal.

El Gol Digital claim that Ziyech has been a long-term target for Sevilla since his blistering form at Ajax that helped the Dutch side to reach the Champions League semi-finals in 2019.

The report highlights that Ziyech has struggled to establish himself as a regular at Chelsea FC since his £33m move from Ajax last summer under Thomas Tuchel’s predecessor Frank Lampard.

The Spanish media outlet add that Sevilla are looking for a £52m transfer fee for Kounde but the Spanish side would be willing to reduce their asking price to £26m if Ziyech is included in the deal.

Ziyech has scored one goal and has made three assists in 20 games in the Premier League this season.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip