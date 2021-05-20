Chelsea FC are interested in a swoop to sign Wolfsburg defender Maxence Lacroix, according to a report in England.

Sky Germany, as quoted by Sky Sports in England, is reporting that Chelsea FC are showing a great interest in the Bundesliga defender ahead of the 2021 summer transfer window.

The same article states that Chelsea FC manager Thomas Tuchel would like to sign a new centre-half to bolster his defensive options ahead of the 2021-22 season.

According to the same story, the France Under-20 international has been attracting interest from a number of clubs after his impressive debut season at Wolfsburg.

The report goes on to add that Lacroix has a contract at Wolfsburg that is set to run until the end of 2023-24 season.

Sky Sports go on to add that Wolfsburg are eager to retain the French defender’s services for at least another campaign.

However, the media outlet reckon Wolfsburg could be tempted to cash in on the 21-year-old if Chelsea FC make an offer in the region of £26m.

Lacroix has scored one goal and has made one assist in 29 games in the Bundesliga this term.

His first Bundesliga goal came in a 2-0 win over Hertha BSC in February.

Wolfsburg signed the French centre-half from Sochaux in the 2020 summer transfer window.

Lacroix has been capped by France at Under-20 level.

