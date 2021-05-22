Chelsea FC manager Thomas Tuchel wants to sign Bayern defender Niklas Sule - report

Chelsea FC manager Thomas Tuchel wants to sign Bayern Munich defender Niklas Sule, according to a report

Saturday 22 May 2021
Chelsea FC manager Thomas Tuchel is interested in signing Bayern Munich defender Niklas Sule this summer, according to a report in Germany.

German media outlet Abendzeitung Muenchen is reporting that the Blues head coach is looking at Sule as a potential signing capable of improving his defensive options ahead of his first full season in charge.

The same article states that Sule has struggled with fitness issues throughout the 2020-21 season to cast doubt on his long-term future at the Bundesliga champions beyond the summer.

According to the same story, Bayern could be tempted to cash in on Sule given his fitness problems as the German side look to raise transfer funds ahead of the 2021 summer transfer window.

The report goes on to add that Sule is set to become a free agent at the end of the 2021-22 season unless Bayern strike a new deal with the centre half.

Abendzeitung Muenchen claim that Bayern could be willing to sell the Germany international if the Bundesliga champions receive an offer in the region of £32m.

The German media outlet state that Tuchel is interested in Sule but the defender is likely to make a decision about his future after this summer’s European championships.

Sule has won four Bundesliga titles, two German Cups, the German Super Cup twice and the Champions League at Bayern.

