Chelsea FC have made contact with Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski about a summer move to Stamford Bridge, according to a report in England.

Sky Sports Germany, as quoted by the Daily Express, is reporting that the Blues are interested in a swoop to sign the Poland international in the 2021 summer transfer window.

The same article states that Chelsea FC are one of three clubs hoping to sign want-away Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane amid reports the England international wants to leave Spurs.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC are on the lookout to sign a new striker to ease the pressure on Timo Werner after a difficult debut season for the German centre-forward at Stamford Bridge.

The report goes on to add that Tammy Abraham is out of favour under Tuchel and Olivier Giroud is set to leave Chelsea FC at the end of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

Sky Sports Germany claim that the Blues board are looking at Lewandowski as a potential signing to add more firepower to Thomas Tuchel’s team for the German head coach’s second season in charge.

The media outlet say that the west London side have already made contact with Bayern Munich about a potential deal.

The only issue for Chelsea FC could be that Lewandowski prefers a move to Spain rather than England, according to the report.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip