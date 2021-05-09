Chelsea FC are ready to rival Manchester City in the race to sign Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, according to a report in England.

Website ESPN is reporting that Chelsea FC and Manchester City are both interested in a swoop to sign the Poland international ahead of the 2021 summer transfer window.

The same article states that Lewandowski hasn’t made a decision about his long-term future at Bayern Munich, with his contract expiring at the end of the 2023 season.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC and Manchester City would need to cough up a transfer fee in the region of £50m to sign the Polish centre-forward.

The report goes on to add that Lewandowski could be tempted to extend his career with the prospect of a swan song in the Premier League on the table for the veteran striker.

ESPN goes on to highlight that Chelsea FC and Manchester City are both looking to reinforce their attacking options ahead of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

The media outlet claim that Chelsea FC want a strike partner for Timo Werner, while Manchester City need a replacement for Argentina international Sergio Aguero.

Lewandowski has scored 36 times in 26 games in the Bundesliga this season to fire Bayern to the top-flight crown.

The 32-year-old has netted 198 goals in 216 games in the Bundesliga during his seven-season stint.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip