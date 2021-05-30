Chelsea FC should re-sign Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan this summer, according to former Blues midfielder Joe Cole.

The Blues endured a mixed Premier League campaign after Thomas Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard halfway through the 2020-21 season.

Jorginho finished as Chelsea FC’s leading goal-scorer with a return of seven goals, all from the penalty spot.

Only Arsenal and Everton scored less goals than Chelsea FC in the top half of the Premier League table despite the Blues spending nearly £150m on Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech last summer.

Tammy Abraham struggled to hold down a regular starting spot in the Blues team despite impressing in the 2019-20 season under Lampard.

Chelsea FC have been linked with a potential swoop to sign Tottenham striker Harry Kane and Borussia Dortmund centre-forward Erling Haaland.

But BT Sport pundit Cole reckons Chelsea FC should look to re-sign Lukaku to add more firepower to Tuchel’s squad ahead of the German manager’s first full season in charge.

“I think Werner is a quality player who Chelsea needs but if Lukaku is available at the right price then Chelsea would take him,” Cole told Goal.com.

“He is one of the top strikers and every team will strengthen this year. To win titles, you need options and a mix of different types of players to win.”

Lukaku scored 24 times and made 11 assists in 36 games in Serie A in the 2020-21 season.

The Belgium international helped to fire Inter to their first Serie A title since 2010.

Chelsea FC signed Lukaku in a £17m deal from Anderlecht in 2011 but he struggled to break into the Blues first-team during his first stint at Stamford Bridge.

Lukaku moved to Everton on loan in 2013 before completing a permanent £28m move in 2014 after he failed to score in 15 appearances for Chelsea FC.

