Chelsea FC are ready to launch a bid to sign Atalanta midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi in the upcoming transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Sun is quoting unnamed reports in Belgium and Ukraine that suggest Chelsea FC manager Thomas Tuchel is eager to sign the Ukraine international this summer.

The same article states that the Blues are ready to rival Serie A champions Inter Milan and French side Paris Saint-Germain for the signing of Malinovskyi this summer.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC are hoping their Russian ownership could aid their efforts to win the race to sign the highly-rated 28-year-old playmaker.

The report goes on to add that the Ukrainian midfielder has a contract with Atalanta that will run until the end of the 2022-23 Serie A season.

The Sun claim that the Blues are ready to make an offer for the £20m-rated Ukrainian playmaker to test Atalanta’s resolve to keep their creative midfielder.

Malinovskyi has scored eight goals and has made 12 assists in 35 games in Serie A this season to help Atalanta finish in the top four.

The 28-year-old has scored 16 times and has created 15 goals since his move to Atalanta from Genk in 2019.

Malinovskyi has earned 33 caps for the Ukraine national team.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip