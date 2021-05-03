Chelsea FC face competition from Everton for proven 32-year-old striker – report

Everton are set to rival Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign Manchester City free agent Sergio Aguero in the 2021 summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Daily Star is reporting that Everton are the latest club to compete for the Argentina international’s signature ahead of the expiration of his current deal with Manchester City this summer.

The same article states that the Merseyside outfit are facing competition from a number of Premier League clubs as well as some of Europe’s biggest clubs for Aguero.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC, Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United are planning to offer Aguero the chance to remain in the Premier League for the 2021-22 season.

The Daily Star go on to add that Spanish giants FC Barcelona and Serie A side Inter Milan are also interested in a swoop for the 32-year-old striker.

The media outlet add that Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti is hoping that Aguero can bolster his attacking options ahead of the new Premier League.

The report reveals that the Toffees won’t be able to match Aguero’s current wages – but they’re willing to pay a big signing-on fee.

Aguero has scored 258 times in 386 games over the past 10 seasons at Manchester City.

