Arsenal winger Willian is keen on a return to Chelsea FC this summer, according to a report in England.

Sky Sports is reporting that Willian is hoping to secure a move back to Stamford Bridge less than 12 months after the Brazilian forward left Chelsea FC to join Arsenal on a free transfer.

The same article states that the 32-year-old is already considering his options at the north London side following a difficult debut campaign at the Gunners.

According to the same story, Willian is attracting interest from a number of clubs in Europe that could offer the veteran midfielder a potential option in the summer transfer market.

Sky Sports go on to report that David Beckham’s Major League Soccer side Inter Miami are interested in a swoop to sign the Brazilian to bolster their squad.

The media outlet reveal that Arsenal are likely to agree to sanction Willian’s early exit as the Gunners look to utilize all available funds to revamp Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Willian scored one goal and made five assists in 35 games in all competitions in the 2020-21 season.

The 32-year-old won three Premier League titles, the FA Cup, the League Cup and the Europa League during his seven seasons at Chelsea FC.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip