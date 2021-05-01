Dimitar Berbatov reveals his prediction for Chelsea FC v Fulham

Dimitar Berbatov is tipping Chelsea FC to take another step closer to Champions League qualification with a 1-0 win over local rivals Fulham on Saturday evening.

The south west London side are preparing to welcome the Cottagers to Stamford Bridge as they look to continue their recent good form under Thomas Tuchel.

Chelsea FC head into the game after having claimed a 1-1 draw in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final clash against Real Madrid last week.

The Blues started the Premier League weekend in fourth place in the table as they look to seal their spot in Europe’s elite club competition for another season via a top-four finish.

Fulham, meanwhile, began the weekend in 18th place in the table after having lost four of their last five games in the Premier League.

Former Tottenham and Manchester United striker Berbatov is backing Chelsea FC to claim a narrow victory over their local rivals at Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening.

Writing in his column for Metro, Berbatov said: “West London derby!

“Unfortunately for my old team Fulham they are in a bad spot and don’t have a lot of momentum, whereas Chelsea are very strong, and with the way they play I think they will beat Scott Parker’s side.

“That being said, it will be tight and with Chelsea’s match with Real Madrid coming up it could be a god time to play them.”

Chelsea FC will host Real Madrid in the return leg of their Champions League semi-final clash on Wednesday night next week.

