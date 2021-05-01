Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Fulham

Mark Lawrenson is backing Chelsea FC to secure a 2-0 win against Fulham at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues will be looking to continue their recent momentum after Chelsea FC secured a 1-1 draw with Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final in midweek.

Chelsea FC have bounced back from their surprise 5-2 loss to West Brom with a return of seven points from their last three Premier League fixtures.

Thomas Tuchel’s side were 1-0 winners against West Ham United in the London derby last weekend thanks to Timo Werner’s winner at the London Stadium.

Chelsea FC have cemented their position in fourth place in the Premier League ahead of West Ham, Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur.

Fulham have failed to win their last five Premier League games to leave Scott Parker’s side in 18th position in the table and seven points adrift of Brighton.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Chelsea FC to edge to a 2-0 win against Fulham in the west London derby at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

“Chelsea got a good result against Real Madrid on Tuesday but they could have done even better than a draw, and the Blues will have to be very careful in the second leg of that Champions League semi-final next week,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“This game should be a lot more straightforward for Thomas Tuchel’s side, who are trying to secure a top-four finish too.

“Fulham did not play last weekend, but they are bottom of the Premier League’s form table with just one point from their past five matches, and it is going to take something very special for them to stay up now. I don’t see it happening.”

Chelsea FC have won their last six Premier League games against Fulham to underline their dominance of this fixture.

The Blues were 1-0 winners against Parker’s side in the reverse fixture in the Premier League in January when Mason Mount scored a 78th-minute winner.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip