Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Chelsea FC v Fulham

Michael Owen is backing Chelsea FC to claim a comfortable 2-0 win over Fulham in their Premier League clash on Saturday.

The south west London side have been in good form in recent weeks under Thomas Tuchel and they head into Saturday’s clash having sealed a 1-1 draw with Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final on Tuesday night.

The Blues now switch their focus back to Premier League affairs and their home clash with local rivals Fulham at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea FC are on course to seal a top-four finish in the Premier League this season, with the south west London side currently fourth in the table with five games left to play this term.

Former Liverpool FC and England star Owen is not expecting to see Chelsea FC have any problems when they host Fulham at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Chelsea continued their excellent form under Thomas Tuchel with a typical 1-0 win at the London Stadium last Saturday evening,

“The Blues are looking good for Champions League qualification, and the visit of struggling Fulham should represent a likely three points.

“Although Fulham have a tendency to surprise us when we least expect it, I don’t think Chelsea are the type of side to switch off too often.

“West Brom may have caught them off guard a few weeks ago, but I don’t see that happening here. It’s 2-0 Chelsea for me.”

Chelsea FC, who finished fourth in the Premier League table last season, will host Real Madrid in the return leg of their Champions League semi-final tie on Wednesday night at Stamford Bridge.

