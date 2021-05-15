Paul Merson states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Leicester City in FA Cup final

Paul Merson is backing Chelsea FC to edge to victory in Saturday’s FA Cup final clash against Leicester City.

The south west London side are preparing to take on the Foxes at Wembley on Saturday as they bid to try and win their first major trophy under Thomas Tuchel.

Chelsea FC head into the game looking to bounce back from their 1-0 defeat by Arsenal in their Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

The Blues could still finish the season with a top-four finish and two trophies as they also prepare for the Champions League final clash against Manchester City at the end of the month.

Former Arsenal star Merson is expecting a tight affair when the two sides meet in the FA Cup final on Saturday, but he is ultimately tipping Chelsea FC to win.

Writing in his column for the Daily Star, Merson said: “I think they get taken for granted but Brendan Rodgers has worked wonders and for them to be in a Champions League place and a Cup Final is a phenomenal feat.

“Chelsea should win the final. They have the better players. But they’ve put themselves under pressure – and this is a bigger game for Leicester.

“It’s hard work being in the team and then out of it again, and Tuchel has a big job on to get his players going now.”

He added: “Chelsea could end up with two trophies and a top four finish this season. Or they could end up with nothing.

“It’s all on a knife-edge, and they’ve put themselves under pressure.”

Chelsea FC have been in good form since Tuchel was brought in to replace Frank Lampard at the end of January.

They will face Leicester City once again in the Premier League on Tuesday night.

