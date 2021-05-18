Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Leicester

Mark Lawrenson is predicting that Chelsea FC will secure a 2-0 win over Leicester City at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday evening.

Leicester beat Chelsea FC to win the FA Cup for the first time on Saturday after Youri Tielemans got on the score-sheet with a long-range strike in the second half at Wembley.

Chelsea FC appeared to have scored a last-gasp equaliser when former Leicester defender Ben Chilwell managed to bundle the ball over the line for the Stamford Bridge outfit.

But Chilwell’s equaliser was ruled out for offside to ensure Leicester went on to lift the FA Cup for the first time in the club’s history.

Thomas Tuchel suffered just his second top-flight defeat since taking over the reins of the west London side in their last Premier League fixture when Arsenal were 1-0 winners at Stamford Bridge.

Leicester have won three of their last six Premier League games but the Foxes have suffered two defeats during that run.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Chelsea FC to beat Leicester City at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

“I really enjoyed Saturday’s FA Cup final, which was a really intriguing game and turned into a classic cup story,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“The Wembley atmosphere was great, and it was nice to have that back. Leicester were celebrating at the end, but Chelsea will have been thinking how it could have been their day.

“That’s one of the reasons I’m going for a Chelsea win here. They will want some revenge and they need a win to keep their top-four hopes in their own hands, plus they are playing at Stamford Bridge and they will have some fans there to help them.”

Chelsea FC are winless in their last six Premier League games against Leicester, including a 2-0 defeat at the King Power Stadium in January.

Tuchel’s side need to win their last two Premier League to be assured of a top-four finish, while Leicester can secure a place in the Champions League with a win at Stamford Bridge.

