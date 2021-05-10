Thomas Tuchel looks ahead to Chelsea FC v Man City Champions League final

Thomas Tuchel is convinced that Chelsea FC have what it takes to beat Manchester City in the Champions League final later this month.

The south west London side laid down a marker ahead of the European showdown by coming from behind to claim a 2-1 victory over Pep Guardiola’s men in their Premier League clash at The Etihad on Saturday.

Chelsea FC have been in impressive form this season since Tuchel took charge and they also beat Manchester City in the semi-finals of the FA Cup last month.

Tuchel has been earning lots of praise for the impact he has had at Stamford Bridge since having been drafted in to replace Frank Lampard at the end of January.

Attentions will now start to turn towards the Champions League final between the two English sides on 29 May.

Tuchel believes that the game will be difficult to predict, but he admits that Chelsea FC’s recent victories over the Citizens will stand them in good stead ahead of the showdown.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the 2-1 win on Saturday, Tuchel said: “The win gives us confidence but, as I have said before, this result will not change the [Champions League] final.

“The final is a very unique game and you cannot predict what will happen.

“You need to be well prepared, we will have some changes again, they will have some changes again, but we will arrive with the knowledge we are capable of beating City.

“This is what we have now, and this will not change until Istanbul.”

Chelsea FC are back in Premier League action on Wednesday night when they host Arsenal at Stamford Bridge.

