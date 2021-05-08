Timo Werner predicts Chelsea FC v Man City in Champions League final

Timo Werner is confident that Chelsea FC have what it takes to win the Champions League final against Manchester City later this month.

The Blues will take on Premier League rivals in the showpiece event on 29 May as they aim to win the Champions League for the first time since their last triumph back in 2012.

Werner helped to fire Chelsea FC through to the final thanks to their 2-0 victory over Real Madrid in the semi-final clash at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

The German attacker scored the opening goal in the first half, before Mason Mount wrapped up the win with a goal in the second half just before full-time.

Manchester City sealed their spot in the final thanks to their victory over Paris Saint-Germain in their semi-final clash last week.

Chelsea FC have already beaten Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals this season and Werner feels that the Blues have what it takes to defeat Pep Guardiola’s men in the final at the end of the month.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Evening Standard, Werner said of the final: “We know that we can do it. We saw in a game like City when we won in the FA Cup semi-final.

“We did it so often this season against good teams. It means we have no fear in any final.

“You have to be honest and say that City is maybe the best team in the world at the moment. You want to play against the best.

“We are in the Champions League final and it is normal that you play against the best team and maybe we can win this game and we can become the best team in the world for this year.

“I think our team can win against every team in the world and we showed it against Man City. They will know about the semi-final, they will remember it.

“They will give everything for the title because it’s their first final. Like a lot of players in our team it is their first final. We will give everything to the end.”

Chelsea FC will take on Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

