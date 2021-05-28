Joe Cole states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Man City in Champions League final

Joe Cole is backing Chelsea FC to beat Manchester City after extra-time in Saturday’s Champions League final.

The south west London side are looking to win the Champions League trophy for a second time after their first triumph under Roberto Di Matteo back in 2012.

Chelsea FC overcame Real Madrid to book their spot in the showpiece against Pep Guardiola’s side, who are looking to secure their first Champions League title and make it a treble of trophies this season.

Manchester City are aiming to become the 23rd side to win the European Cup, and the first new name on the trophy since Chelsea FC’s 2012 triumph.

Former Chelsea FC star Cole is predicting that the game will be all square and head to extra-time, where he is then backing the London side to win.

Speaking to JOE, Cole said: “I’m going to go with 1-1 at full-time.

“And I’m going last moments of extra time, Chelsea on the break, Manchester City have dominated possession, Timo Werner goes and sticks it in.

“2-1 Chelsea in extra time.”

Saturday’s game will be the third all-English Champions League final, Chelsea FC having been involved in the first, when they lost on penalties to Manchester United in Moscow in 2008. Two years ago, Liverpool FC beat Tottenham Hotspur in Madrid.

Both sides have excellent defensive records heading into the clash. Manchester City and Chelsea FC have both conceded just four goals en route to this final, the lowest total for the two finalists since FC Barcelona (four goals against) took on Arsenal (two) in the 2006 decider.

Neither side have conceded more than once in a Champions League game this season.

