Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Chelsea FC v Man City in Champions League final

Michael Owen is backing Manchester City to claim a 2-0 victory over Chelsea FC in Saturday’s Champions League final showdown between the two Premier League sides.

Manchester City are vying to win their first-ever Champions League title, while Chelsea FC are looking to lift the trophy for the first time since their triumph back in 2012.

Chelsea FC booked their spot in the final thanks to an impressive win over Real Madrid in the last four, while Manchester City progressed after beating PSG in the semi-finals.

Manchester City are aiming to make it three major trophies this season, having already collected the Premier League and League Cup this term.

Chelsea FC, meanwhile, are looking to end the season on a positive note by winning their first major trophy under new boss Thomas Tuchel.

Former Liverpool FC and Manchester United striker Owen is tipping Pep Guardiola’s men to have the edge on Saturday night and win their first-ever Champions League trophy.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “For the second time in three years, the Champions League final will be contested by two English clubs. Manchester City have finally shaken off their hoodoo of missing out at the quarter-final stage, and in some style.

“The Citizens were worthy winners over two legs against PSG in the semis, and given their all-out assault domestically, they rightfully come into this as favourites.

“However, one blot in their pursuit for a treble came against Chelsea in the FA Cup. Thomas Tuchel masterminded a 1-0 win, so there’s no doubt the Londoners will quietly fancy their chances here.

“With the league sewn up a couple of weeks ago, City have had ample time to prepare for this.

“That can only be of benefit to Pep Guardiola, and given Chelsea’s recent dip in form, it’s hard to make a case against City lifting their first Champions League trophy.

“I think Chelsea will sit in here and try to catch City on the counter, however, with Manchester City so powerful on the attack, keeping them out is the ultimate test.

“With that in mind, I’m going for City to win their first and much coveted, Champions League trophy with a 2-0 victory.”

Saturday’s clash will be Chelsea FC’s 69th match in the Champions League knockout phase, taking them above Manchester United and Juventus (both 68). Only Real Madrid (105), Bayern (100) and Barcelona (97) have played more.

Mason Mount’s goal in the semi-final second leg was Chelsea’s 300th in the Champions League, group stage to final.

Meanwhile, Manchester City’s next win in the Champions League, group stage to final, will be their 50th.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip