Owen Hargreaves reveals his prediction for Chelsea FC v Man City in Champions League final

Owen Hargreaves is backing Manchester City to claim a 2-1 win over Chelsea FC in Saturday’s Champions League final.

The Citizens head into the game fresh from having secured the Premier League title and they now have their eyes firmly fixed on winning their first-ever Champions League crown.

Pep Guardiola’s side are looking to complete a treble of trophies this term, having already triumphed in the Premier League and League Cup this season.

Chelsea FC, meanwhile, are aiming to end the campaign on a positive note by winning their first trophy under new boss Thomas Tuchel.

The Blues finished in fourth place in the Premier League table and will be keen to bounce back from the disappointment of losing to Leicester City in the FA Cup final earlier this month.

Former Manchester City and England midfielder Hargreaves believes that the Citizens will have too much for the south west London side and he feels that a victory for Guardiola’s men is written in the stars.

Speaking in an interview with JOE, Hargreaves said: “I think it feels like fate for City.

“It feels like their destiny. As good as Pep is and he hasn’t won one of these for a long time, he will want to mark this occasion.

“I don’t think he’ll tinker with it this time around. With the defence he has and the goalkeeper I think you can pretty much guarantee who is going to play.”

Asked for his specific score prediction, Hargreaves replied: “I think City win 2-1.

“Phil and Riyad [Mahrez] score and I think Kai Havertz pops up with a beauty.”

Chelsea FC have not won the Champions League trophy since their triumph under Roberto Di Matteo back in 2012.

Manchester City are aiming to become the 23rd side to win the European Cup, and the first new name on the trophy since Chelsea FC’s 2012 triumph.

