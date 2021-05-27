Wesley Sneijder reveals his final prediction for Chelsea FC v Man City

Wesley Sneijder is backing Chelsea FC to beat Manchester City in the Champions League final on Saturday night.

The south west London side are preparing to take on their Premier League rivals in this weekend’s showdown as they bid to end the season with a major trophy.

Chelsea FC have not won the Champions League since their famous triumph under Roberto Di Matteo back in 2012, while Manchester City are yet to lift the prestigious trophy.

Saturday will mark Chelsea FC and Manchester City’s first European meeting in 50 years, and former Netherlands star Sneijder is backing the London team to have the edge over the Citizens.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Sneijder said: “Yes, they are the two best clubs [in Europe right now].

“For me, Chelsea wins. They are a strong team with [Thomas] Tuchel and they have a great coach: they have already beaten Manchester City and for me they are favorites.

“I have seen Chelsea play many times and have pride and strength. I am happy that these two teams are on top of Europe right now.”

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City could become the 23rd side to win the European Cup, and the first new name on the trophy since Chelsea’s 2012 triumph.

Thomas Tuchel led his Paris Saint-Germain side to last season’s final, where they were beaten 1-0 by Bayern Munich in Lisbon. The German is the first man to take two different clubs to the European Cup final in successive seasons.

The Blues have been in top form in the Champions League this season under both Frank Lampard and Tuchel. This season’s eight victories have made it 11 wins in Chelsea FC’s last 19 Champions League matches (D5 L3).

