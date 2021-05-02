Dimitar Berbatov reveals his prediction for Chelsea FC v Real Madrid

Dimitar Berbatov is tipping Chelsea FC to reach the Champions League final by knocking out Real Madrid next week.

The Blues were pegged back and held to a 1-1 draw by Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final tie on Tuesday night last week in Spain.

Christian Pulisic’s early opener was cancelled out by Karim Benzema’s stunning equaliser to leave the tie all-square ahead of the return leg at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

Chelsea FC’s away goal means that a goalless draw against Zinedine Zidane’s men would be enough to steer them into the final, where they would face either Manchester City or Paris Saint-Germain.

Former Tottenham and Manchester United star Berbatov believes that Chelsea FC have what it takes to edge to a victory over Real Madrid in the second leg and book their spot in the final.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Berbatov said: “The second leg will be an interesting one.

“Seeing how Chelsea have progressed under Tuchel, I think they have a great chance go to to the final.

“But the same goes for Real Madrid. This season people have spoken about them being in a crisis but bam, they are in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

“For me it’s another even tie, but I’m slightly favouring Chelsea in this one to be honest.

“Benzema’s goal in the first leg was unreal and it shows how under-rated he is. He is Real Madrid’s main goal scorer, he is a leader going forward, always looking to create chances and control the game.

“I’m a big admirer of his and he is the main man for them and Chelsea will need to keep an eye on him.”

Chelsea FC, who finished in fourth place in the Premier League table last season, will take on Manchester City, Arsenal, Leicester City and Aston Villa in their remaining four games this term.

They will also face Leicester City in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday 15 May.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip