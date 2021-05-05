Michael Owen states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Real Madrid

Michael Owen is backing Chelsea FC to progress to the Champions League final on Wednesday night thanks to a narrow win against Real Madrid in the second leg of their last-four clash at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel’s side managed to secure a 1-1 draw with Real Madrid in the first leg of their semi-final clash at The Bernabeu last week.

Christian Pulisic broke the deadlock in the 14th minute before Karim Benzema levelled 15 minutes later after Chelsea FC had scored a vital away goal at The Bernabeu.

Chelsea FC were 2-0 winners against Fulham at Stamford Bridge on Saturday thanks to Kai Havertz’s goals either side of half-time in the west London derby.

Real Madrid eased to a 2-0 victory over Osasuna in La Liga on Saturday night as Zinedine Zidane’s side put pressure on Spanish top-flight leaders Atletico Madrid.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Chelsea FC to edge to a narrow win against Real Madrid in the second leg to secure their place in the Champions League final.

“Onto Wednesday night’s match where Chelsea have a huge opportunity as they take on Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge,” Owen wrote in his column for BetVictor.

“This is the type of game where Thomas Tuchel thrives. With an away goal in the bag, he is sure to have his side well drilled with the aim of giving nothing away.

“If Chelsea are happy to sit in, I think there is every chance they could nick one on the break against a Madrid defence that’s looked shaky in recent weeks.

“With that in mind, I’m siding with the Blues’ to go through and make it a second all-English Champions League final in three years.”

Chelsea FC have only managed to win three of their last nine European fixtures at Stamford Bridge.

Tuchel’s side managed to end a five-game run without a win against Spanish opposition when Chelsea FC beat Real Madrid’s bitter rivals Atletico at Stamford Bridge in the round of 16.

