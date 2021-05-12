Michael Owen states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Arsenal

Michael Owen is backing Chelsea FC to secure a 2-0 win against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

The Blues were 2-1 winners against Premier League leaders Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday to bolster their hopes of securing a top-four finish.

Chelsea FC have barely put a foot wrong since Thomas Tuchel took over the reins of the west London side from Frank Lampard earlier this year.

Tuchel’s men have won four of their last five Premier League games to move to within two points of third-placed Leicester City in the race to secure a top-four finish.

Chelsea FC are 12 points ahead of Arsenal in the Premier League table following a difficult first full season in charge of the north London side for Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal have won their last two Premier League games but the Gunners have lost 13 times in the English top flight in the 2020-21 campaign.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Chelsea FC to secure a 2-0 win against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

“Chelsea continued their magnificent run under Thomas Tuchel with a 2-1 win against Manchester City, making it back-to-back wins against Pep Guardiola’s side,” Owen told BetVictor.

“With an FA Cup and Champions League final to look forward to, it could be about to get very interesting for Chelsea fans.

“Arsenal bounced back from their Europa League exit with a win against relegated West Brom at the Emirates.

“It’s been a season to forget for Gunners’ fans, with the gap between themselves and the top four becoming more alarming as the season goes on.

“Chelsea may have one eye on the FA Cup final; however, organisation has been key for Tuchel, and I don’t see his side taking their foot off the gas just yet. It’s 2-0 to the Blues for me.”

Chelsea FC lost 3-1 to Arsenal at The Emirates earlier this year.

The Gunners are looking to complete the league double over Chelsea FC for the first time since 2003-04.

Arsenal are looking to equal their best winning streak of the season by securing a third successive victory.

