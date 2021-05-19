Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Crystal Palace v Arsenal

Mark Lawrenson is backing Arsenal to ease to a 2-0 win against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Wednesday night.

The Gunners will be looking to record their third successive Premier League win to continue their ascent up the table.

Arsenal could still finish above bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League if the Gunners win their final two Premier League games and Spurs lose both of their fixtures.

The north London side are guaranteed a finish in the top half of the table despite a challenging second season under Mikel Arteta.

Crystal Palace have won two of their last three Premier League games, including a 3-2 victory over Aston Villa at the weekend.

The Eagles have only managed to win six of their last 18 games in the Premier League this term.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Arsenal to beat Palace in the London derby on Wednesday night.

“Arsenal, who had the weekend off, are on a run of three successive league wins and I think they will make it four in a row at Selhurst Park. Their young players have made a difference for them in recent weeks,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“If Palace boss Roy Hodgson is leaving when his contract ends in the summer, it would be a nice touch if they could make an announcement before this match so he gets a proper send off in his final home game in charge. It might help lift the players too.”

Arsenal played out a goalless draw with Crystal Palace in their Premier League meeting back in January.

Arteta’s side have kept a clean sheet in their last three Premier League games.

The Gunners haven’t beat Crystal Palace since 20 January 2018 following a run of four draws and one defeat.

The last three meetings between these two sides have ended in a stalemate.

