Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Crystal Palace v Man City

Mark Lawrenson is backing Manchester City to move to the brink of a third Premier League title in four seasons with a win against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon.

The Citizens are 10 points ahead of Manchester United with five games left to play in the 2020-21 Premier League campaign following a strong second half of the season for the Eastlands outfit.

Manchester City will be crowned Premier League champions if the Citizens beat Crystal Palace on Saturday and Liverpool FC secure a win against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola’s side came from behind to secure a 2-1 win against Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final at Parc des Princes in midweek.

Crystal Palace have lost their last two Premier League games to leave Roy Hodgson’s side in 13th place and 11 points above the relegation zone.

The Eagles suffered a 4-0 loss to Manchester City in the reverse fixture in January when goals from John Stones, Raheem Sterling and Ilkay Gundogan secured a comfortable win for Guardiola’s men.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Manchester City to ease to a 2-0 win against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon.

“Manchester City produced a superb performance to beat Paris St-Germain in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final on Wednesday,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“I’d expect City to make wholesale changes for this game, before Tuesday’s second leg against PSG, but the quality in their squad should make up for any lack of familiarity if the starting XI have not played together much before.

“Win at Selhurst Park, and a third Premier League title in four years will be Pep Guardiola’s if Liverpool beat Manchester United on Sunday. Whether that happens this weekend or not, it is just a matter of time before City wrap things up.

“Palace have not signed off for the summer just yet – we saw that on Monday with the way they played well, and went ahead, against Leicester before being undone in the second half.

“But the Eagles are safe – or as good as safe anyhow. They have got 38 points and they are not going to be caught by Fulham or West Brom.”

Manchester City have won four of their last five Premier League games.

