BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks has claimed that Mohamed Salah produced his best performance of the season in Liverpool FC’s 2-1 win over West Brom at The Hawthorns on Sunday evening.

The Egypt international started the Premier League clash on 21 goals behind Tottenham Hotspur centre-forward Harry Kane in the race to win the golden boot.

Salah equalised for the visitors in the 33rd minute with a clinical finish after West Brom broke the deadlock in the 15th minute thanks to Hal Robson-Kanu’s header.

The 28-year-old had a further three shots on goal but Salah was unable to double his tally as Alisson Becker scored a last-gasp header to secure three points.

The Liverpool FC forward has scored 22 times in 35 games in the Premier League this season to net more than 20 league goals for the third time in four seasons.

BBC Sport pundit Crooks felt that Salah produced his best display of the Premier League season in Liverpool FC’s 2-1 win over West Brom at The Hawthorns on Sunday.

Crooks wrote in his column: “Here they come again. Liverpool have been far from convincing this season but sprang into action against Manchester United on Thursday. It was the best performance I’ve seen from Mohamed Salah for some time.

“Then against West Brom on Sunday, they showed patience and class. Salah is a different player when he plays for the team and can be a delight to watch.

“However, I see a different player when I get the feeling he’s chasing the Golden Boot. His game becomes selfish in crucial parts of the pitch. Not so against United or West Brom. When he is in this mood, he is a different class.”

Liverpool FC will make the trip to Burnley in their penultimate fixture of the Premier League season.

The Reds will host Crystal Palace at Anfield in their final game of the 2020-21 campaign.

Liverpool FC signed Salah in a £40m deal from AS Roma in 2017.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip