‘I can be very dangerous’: Christian Pulisic makes vow to Chelsea FC fans

Christian Pulisic believes that he can develop into a “very dangerous” player at Chelsea FC in the seasons to come.

The USA international has been in good form for the Blues this season after having initially made something of a slow start to life at Stamford Bridge following his move from Borussia Dortmund two years ago.

Pulisic, 22, has scored six goals and made three assists for the Blues in all competitions this season and he has been showing signs of improvement working under new boss Thomas Tuchel at the south west London club.

The playmaker will be hoping to win his first major trophy with Chelsea FC next weekend when the Blues take on Premier League rivals Manchester City in the Champions League final on Saturday.

And the attacking midfielder feels that he has plenty more to offer at Stamford Bridge as he continues his development.

Speaking in an interview with Chelsea FC’s website ahead of the final day of the Premier League season, Pulisic said: “It’s been a crazy couple of years for sure.

“This is always where I wanted to be, playing in the Premier League at an amazing club like Chelsea, who have given me the opportunity. It’s been special.

“I’m proud of how far I’ve come, not just as a player but as a person as well. People don’t see that side, it’s been a big change for me, but I’m enjoying it a lot.

“The Premier League has definitely made me a lot stronger, physically especially, and also mentally with all the games and the constant pressure game after game.

“It’s a very busy schedule here so I’ve learned a lot about my body and what I need to do to try and keep myself healthy as best I can.

“I still want to improve how clinical I am in my decision making and constantly making the right decisions and helping my team to score goals, so that in the opportunities that I get, I really make the most of them.

“I’m confident with my dribbling, with my skills, and if I continue to just work on those things and become very clinical I think I can be very dangerous.”

Chelsea FC, who lost the FA Cup final to Leicester City, will take on Manchester City in the Champions League final in Portugal on Saturday night.

