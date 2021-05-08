Jamie Carragher gives verdict on Liverpool FC’s top-four hopes after 2-0 win over Southampton

Jamie Carragher believes Liverpool FC are still “outsiders” in the top-four race despite giving themselves some hope with a 2-0 victory over Southampton at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

Liverpool FC had the chance to close ground on fourth-placed Leicester City after their former manager Brendan Rodgers and his Foxes side suffered a surprise 4-2 loss to Newcastle United on Friday night.

The Reds started Saturday evening’s fixture in seventh place in the Premier League table and nine points behind Leicester, having played two games less than the FA Cup finalists.

Leicester have to travel to Manchester United and Chelsea FC as well as host Tottenham Hotspur on the final day of the Premier League season, while Liverpool FC face Manchester United, West Brom, Burnley and Crystal Palace in their remaining fixtures.

Liverpool FC made the breakthrough in the first half when Mohamed Salah picked out Sadio Mane with a cross before the Senegal international glanced a header past Fraser Forster in the Southampton net.

Thiago Alcantara scored his first goal of his Liverpool FC career after his move to the Anfield outfit from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich last summer.

Former Liverpool FC defender Carragher gave his verdict on the Merseyside outfit’s top-four hopes after a 2-0 win over Southampton at Anfield on Saturday evening.

“This result keeps Liverpool in the hunt,” Carragher told Sky Sports. “They’re still big outsiders. It gives them hope that they can close the gap.

“Liverpool are a bigger worry for Leicester now than they were before the weekend.”

Liverpool FC will take on Manchester United in their next Premier League game on Thursday night after the fixture was postponed earlier this month.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip