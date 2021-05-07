Leeds United have earmarked Club Brugge forward Noa Lang ahead of the 2021 summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Daily Telegraph is reporting that the West Yorkshire side have identified the 21-year-old as a potential summer signing to bolster Marcelo Bielsa’s attacking options.

The same article states that Leeds have been monitoring Lang following his prolific record for Club Brugge since his move from Dutch giants Ajax.

According to the same story, the Premier League side have been watching Lang’s clinical performances in the Jupiler Pro League along with a number of other clubs.

The Daily Telegraph report reveals that Lang is capable of playing as a centre forward but the Netherlands Under-21 international can also be used as a left winger.

The media outlet suggest that Lang’s versatility could be a big asset to Bielsa given that the Leeds manager has been forced to use Jack Harrison and Raphinha on the left side of his attack in the current campaign.

The report adds that the Whites are confident Lang could provide Harrison and Raphinha with competition for a starting spot.

Lang has scored 15 times and has made seven assists in 25 games in the Belgian top flight this term.

The 21-year-old has netted 12 goals in 15 games since Christmas to attract interest from around Europe.

