Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Leeds United v Tottenham

Mark Lawrenson is predicting that Tottenham Hotspur will secure a 2-0 win over Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Spurs have won their last two Premier League games since Ryan Mason took over the reins of the north London side on a temporary basis from Jose Mourinho last month.

Tottenham were 2-1 winners against Southampton before Spurs secured a resounding 4-0 victory over relegated Sheffield United last weekend in successive home games.

The north London side will start the weekend in sixth position and five points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea FC in the race to secure a Champions League spot.

Leeds are winless in their last three Premier League games to leave Marcelo Bielsa’s side in the bottom half of the table with four games left to play in the 2020-21 season.

The West Yorkshire side have lost only one of their last six fixtures following a 2-0 defeat by Brighton at the Amex Stadium last weekend.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Tottenham to secure a 2-0 win over Leeds at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon.

“Leeds were pretty poor in their defeat at Brighton last week when they missed injured duo Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“Both of them are doubts for this game and it would definitely mean advantage to Tottenham if they miss out again.

“I fancy Harry Kane and Son Heung-min to cause Leeds plenty of problems, and Spurs to leave with the points.”

Leeds are winless in all nine of their home fixtures against team sitting above them in the Premier League this season.

The West Yorkshire side has only managed to earn one point in their last six Premier League games against Spurs.

