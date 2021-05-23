Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur

Mark Lawrenson is predicting that Tottenham Hotspur will beat Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.

Leicester have endured a week of highs and lows after the Foxes won the FA Cup for the first time thanks to a 1-0 victory over Chelsea FC at Wembley last weekend.

However, the Foxes suffered a 2-1 defeat by Thomas Tuchel’s side in the Premier League on Tuesday night to find themselves demoted from third to fifth in the table.

Leicester will qualify for the Champions League if the Foxes manage to beat Spurs and Chelsea FC or Liverpool FC drop points against Aston Villa and Crystal Palace respectively.

Brendan Rodgers’ side will finish in the top four if Leicester draw with Spurs and Chelsea FC or Liverpool FC lose by a three-goal margin on the final day of the season.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson reckons Leicester will succumb to a 2-1 loss to Tottenham at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.

“It seems like some sections of the media have already decided this will be Harry Kane’s last game for Spurs,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“I suspect that story – about whether he will stay or go, and where will he go – will run all summer.

“Leicester have got the FA Cup in the bag but their hopes of reaching the top four are out of their hands after they lost at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

“They need to win, but not only that, they need to score a few more goals than Liverpool if they and Chelsea are winning too. I don’t see any of that happening.

“Tottenham need a win too, to hold on to seventh spot, and my thinking is they will sneak this.”

Leicester were 2-0 winners against Spurs in the English capital back in December thanks to Jamie Vardy’s penalty and Toby Alderweireld’s own goal.

The Foxes are looking to complete the league double over Spurs for the first time since 1999.

Tottenham have scored in 23 of their last 24 games at Leicester.

