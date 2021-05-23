Michael Owen states his prediction for Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur

Michael Owen is backing Tottenham Hotspur to secure a 2-1 win against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Sunday evening.

Leicester are underdogs to finish in the Premier League’s top four after Brendan Rodgers and his Foxes players suffered a 2-1 loss to Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

The Foxes are in fifth position and behind Liverpool FC on goal difference ahead of the visit of Tottenham on the final day of the Premier League season.

Leicester have only managed to win one of their last four Premier League games to suffer a dip in form at a crucial point in the 2020-21 top-flight campaign.

Tottenham need to win to secure a place in Europe next season with a place in Uefa’s Conference League up for grabs.

Spurs are in seventh position but level on points with Everton and a point ahead of bitter rivals Arsenal.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Tottenham to secure a 2-1 win against Leicester at the King Power Stadium on Sunday evening.

“At the turn of the year, you’d have thought this match would be a potential shootout for a Champions League spot,” Owen told BetVictor.

“However, Spurs’ quick decline has seen them drop out of contention altogether, and with Leicester’s recent dip in form, we could be soon saying the same about them.

“The Foxes need to beat Tottenham and hope one of Liverpool or Chelsea drop points to be guaranteed a place in the top four.

“Neither side have been at their best in the Premier League recently, and I can’t help but think back to last season when the Foxes threw away another great opportunity to play alongside Europe’s elite.

“Brendan Rodgers’ men don’t seem to cope well in these pressurised situations, and I think Spurs men may sense that and pick up a final day win on the road.”

Leicester were 2-0 winners against Tottenham in the English capital back in December.

The Foxes have only earned 20 points from their last 13 games in the Premier League.

Leicester have lost eight of their 13 defeats in the Premier League defeats at the King Power Stadium this term.

MORE: Latest Tottenham Hotspur news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip