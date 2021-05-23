Jamie Carragher warns Jurgen Klopp about signings after Liverpool FC’s 2-0 win over Crystal Palace

Jamie Carragher has warned Jurgen Klopp that Liverpool FC need reinforcements to the spine of their team after the Reds qualified for the Champions League thanks to a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace.

The Reds hoisted themselves into the top four thanks to a 3-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor on Wednesday night.

Crystal Palace had an early chance to make the breakthrough when Andros Townsend found himself one-on-one with Alison Becker but pulled his finish wide.

Sadio Mane settled the home side’s nerves in front of 10,000 home supporters in the first half with a close-range finish after a scramble in the Palace area from a corner.

The Senegal international doubled Liverpool FC’s lead with 16 minutes left to play with a deflected strike to secure three points.

Liverpool FC finished in third place in the table after Leicester lost 4-2 to Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea FC suffered a 2-1 defeat by Aston Villa.

The Reds have endured a tough season after failing to defend their Premier League crown amid serious injuries to Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez.

Former Liverpool FC defender Carragher believes the Reds will require some surgery in the summer to bolster their squad ahead of a title challenge.

“It really is [a big achievement],” Carragher told Sky Sports.

“A lot of people involved with Liverpool FC – players, staff and fans – have wanted this season out of the way for a long time.

“To come out of it with a Champions League spot is good news and there’s a financial gain as well. Liverpool do need a change right through the spine [ahead of next season] and Georginio Wijnaldum looks to be moving on.

“It’ll be a lot easier to do that after getting third position in the table.”

Liverpool FC have now finished in the top four in the past five seasons under Jurgen Klopp.

