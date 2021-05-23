Jamie Carragher reacts to Sadio Mane’s goal in Liverpool FC’s 2-0 win over Crystal Palace

Jamie Carragher heaped praise on Sadio Mane for a clinical performance as Liverpool FC secured their place in the Champions League thanks to a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Liverpool FC survived an early scare when Andros Townsend capitalised on Trent Alexander-Arnold’s mistake but pulled his finish just wide of Alisson Becker’s goal.

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane looked sharp but the two Liverpool FC forwards wasted opportunities to break the deadlock before the Senegal international finally found the net.

Mane was quickest to react to a loose ball from the corner and the Liverpool FC number 10 managed to sweep home a finish.

The 29-year-old doubled his tally with a deflected effort in the second half to secure three points for the 2020 champions.

Chelsea FC wrapped up fourth spot despite losing 2-1 to Aston Villa after Leicester squandered a lead twice to suffer a 4-2 defeat by Spurs at the King Power Stadium.

Sky Sports pundit Carragher was full of praise for Mane after the Senegalese forward scored twice in a straightforward 2-0 win over Crystal Palace.

“I said Sadio Mane looks really sharp,” Carragher told Sky Sports.

“Rhys Williams get a vital touch. Roberto Firmino doesn’t know anything about the touch he makes. It was that man, Sadio Mane. He really has looked sharp. It’s a massive goal for Liverpool.”

Mane scored 11 goals and made seven assists in 35 appearances in the Premier League this season.

Salah, meanwhile, narrowly missed out on the Premier League golden boot after Harry Kane netted in Tottenham’s 4-2 win at Leicester City.

