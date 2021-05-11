Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp 'personally researching' Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma - report

Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp is keeping tabs on Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Tuesday 11 May 2021, 07:00 UK
Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp (Photo: Darcy McKellar / LMA Handout)

Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp is “personally researching” Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma, according to a report in England.

The Times, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Reds are set to step up their interest in the Brighton midfielder ahead of the 2021 summer transfer window.

The same article states that Liverpool FC are looking at potential replacements for Georginio Wijnaldum given that the Netherlands international is set to become a free agent at the end of the 2020-21 campaign.

According to the same story, the Merseyside outfit have earmarked Bissouma as their top target to replace the Dutch midfielder in the summer following his impressive performances for the Seagulls this term.

The Times goes on to report that Klopp has personally become involved in Liverpool FC’s pursuit of the Mali star and the German head coach is a big fan of the Brighton man.

The media outlet claim that the Reds manager has been researching Bissouma’s personality and behaviour to find out whether he would be a fit for the culture at the 19-time English champions.

The report adds that Bissouma would like to move to Liverpool FC this summer despite being linked with some other Premier League clubs.

Arsenal are also interested in signing the 24-year-old to improve Mikel Arteta’s options in the middle of the park, according to the report.

Bissouma has scored one goal in 33 games in the Premier League this term.

