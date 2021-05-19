Jurgen Klopp gives latest Liverpool FC injury update on Diogo Jota

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Diogo Jota will miss the rest of Liverpool FC’s Premier League campaign with a foot injury.

The Portugal international scored twice in Liverpool FC’s 4-2 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Thursday night to help the Reds put pressure on their top-four rivals.

But Jota wasn’t named in Klopp’s matchday squad for Liverpool FC’s trip to West Brom on Sunday after it was revealed he had picked up an injury in the Merseyside outfit’s victory at Old Trafford.

Liverpool FC were 2-1 winners against West Brom after their goalkeeper Alisson Becker scored a last-gasp winner with a header from a corner to secure three points.

Jota has been a key player for Liverpool FC in his debut season at Anfield following his summer move from Wolves.

Speaking at his post-match media conference following their 2-1 win at The Hawthorns, Klopp shed light on the extent of Jota’s injury.

“Diogo, I don’t know actually,” Klopp said. “As I said, it is not too serious but as always, you have to wait [to see] how it develops, how it heals. ‘

“It is a little bone in the foot and we have to see. I think he will now be in a boot for two weeks or so and when he gets out of the boot then the doctors will check how it developed, how far the progress is, so I don’t know that but of course, it is not a top moment.”

Jota has scored nine goals in 18 appearances for Liverpool FC in the Premier League this season.

The Portugal international has netted a further four goals in the Champions League.

The Reds signed Jota in a £45m deal from Wolves in the 2020 summer transfer window.

Liverpool FC will face Burnley and Crystal Palace in their final two Premier League games.

