Jamie Redknapp predicts where Liverpool FC will finish this season

Jamie Redknapp believes Liverpool FC can still “sneak” a top-four finish after Arsenal were 1-0 winners against Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

Emile Rowe-Smith scored a first-half winner for the north London side to help Arsenal complete a league double over Chelsea FC for the first time since the 2003-04 season.

Chelsea FC failed to hoist themselves into third place in the Premier League table and increase their cushion over the top-four chasing pack.

Thomas Tuchel’s side are in fourth position in the Premier League table and seven points ahead of Liverpool FC in the battle to secure a spot in next season’s Champions League.

However, the Reds can move to within a point of Tuchel’s men if they win their two games in hand, starting with a trip to Manchester United on Thursday night.

Speaking to Sky Sports after Chelsea FC’s 1-0 loss to Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night, Redknapp tipped Liverpool FC to secure a top-four finish if Klopp’s men can beat Manchester United at Old Trafford on Thursday night.

“If Liverpool win [on Thursday night] I think the rest of the games they can get maximum points from there and it might actually make them favourites to sneak into one of those top four positions,” Redknapp said on Sky Sports.

“It’s so unpredictable you don’t know what is going to happen. It’s a brilliant night for Leicester, it’s a brilliant night for Liverpool, it’s a brilliant night for West Ham – they’ll still believe now that they have got a chance.

“I think we all based it on the fact Chelsea would get three points tonight. It has been blown wide open. Liverpool have such a big game and if they get three points you start to believe they can actually do it.”

Liverpool FC will take on Burnley, West Brom and Crystal Palace in their final three games of the 2020-21 Premier League campaign.

The Reds will take on West Brom at The Hawthorns on Sunday afternoon.

