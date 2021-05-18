Michael Owen predicts where Liverpool FC, Chelsea FC will finish

Michael Owen is backing Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC to finish in the Premier League’s top four.

The Reds bolstered their hopes of securing a spot in next season’s Champions League thanks to a last-gasp 2-1 win over West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns on Sunday.

Liverpool FC were 4-2 winners against bitter rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford on Thursday night but the Reds fell behind to relegated West Brom in the 15th minute.

Hal Robson-Kanu broke the deadlock in a 15th minute before Liverpool FC equalised thanks to Mohamed Salah’s clinical finish 12 minutes before half-time.

Liverpool FC looked to be heading for a 1-1 stalemate with Sam Allardyce’s men in successive Premier League games before Alisson Becker netted an added-time header.

The Reds moved to within a point of fourth-placed Chelsea FC, who will take on Leicester City in their next Premier League fixture at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

Leicester were 1-0 winners against Chelsea FC in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday thanks to Youri Tielemans’ brilliant long-range strike beat Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Liverpool FC are only three points behind third-placed Leicester with an identical goal difference.

Former Reds striker Owen is backing Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC to secure the final two Champions League qualification spots.

“It’s been a strange season for Liverpool,” Owen told Premier League Productions.

“In the last few games they’ve missed so many chances and created so much.

“Today there were a few chances but it was a disappointing performance on the whole.

“That last-minute goal will paper over the cracks in terms of the performance because I thought it was only okay.

“But at this stage of the season it really doesn’t matter. Roll on Burnley next and it’s another must-win game.

“You would say that Liverpool’s remaining fixtures are the easiest out of the three teams, and it’s definitely two from three now, I can’t see the likes of Tottenham [sixth place] or anybody else squeezing into the party, West Ham [seventh place].

“I think it is Liverpool, Leicester and Chelsea, two from those three and I think it’s going to be Liverpool and one other.”

