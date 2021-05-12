Garth Crooks has praised Thiago Alcantara for one of his best performances in a Liverpool FC shirt after the Spanish midfielder scored in a 2-0 win over Southampton at Anfield on Saturday evening.

The Spanish midfielder moved to Liverpool FC in a £25m deal from Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich in the 2020 summer transfer window to bolster Jurgen Klopp’s options in the middle of the park.

Thiago made a promising debut in a 2-0 win over Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge back in September before he came off the bench to leave an impact on Liverpool FC’s 2-2 draw with Everton in the Merseyside derby.

However, the former FC Barcelona midfielder struggled with illness and form in the initial months of his Premier League career at the Anfield outfit.

Thiago has scored one goal in 26 games in all competitions this season following his move to Liverpool FC from the Bundesliga giants this term.

However, the 30-year-old has received some criticism for his performances, especially in the wake of Liverpool FC’s disappointing domestic form in the calendar year so far.

Thiago scored his first Liverpool FC goal in a 2-0 win against Southampton at Anfield on Saturday evening.

BBC Sport pundit Crooks was impressed with Thiago’s display against the Saints at Anfield on Saturday evening.

“This is the first time I’ve seen Thiago Alcantara really play well for Liverpool,” Crooks told BBC Sport. “I don’t think it has been easy for the former Bayern Munich star to settle in at Anfield.

“The Spain international took his goal very well and played with an authority I haven’t seen before.

“Granted, it’s been a difficult season for the Reds especially without their fans. With four games left to play and a Champions League spot up for grabs I can’t tell whether Liverpool have what it takes to make up the six-point gap at such a late stage in the season.

“Mohamed Salah only seems interested in the Golden Boot and I think that is having a negative effect on some of his teammates.”

Liverpool FC will make the trip to Manchester United in the Premier League on Thursday night.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip