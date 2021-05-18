Trent Alexander-Arnold is back to his best in a Liverpool FC shirt, according to BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks.

The England international has been a driving force behind Liverpool FC’s top-four challenge over the past few weeks as the Reds look to overhaul Chelsea FC and Leicester City.

Alexander-Arnold created an assist in Liverpool FC’s 4-2 win over Manchester United to help Jurgen Klopp secure his first win at Old Trafford since taking over the reins at Anfield.

The 22-year-old played a key role in Liverpool FC’s 2-1 victory over West Brom at The Hawthorns on Sunday evening when his corner found Alisson Becker in the penalty area.

The Liverpool FC goalkeeper managed to steer a header past West Brom shot stopper Sam Johnstone to secure three points for the six-time European champions.

BBC Sport pundit Crooks believes Liverpool FC full-back Alexander-Arnold has rekindled some of his best form ahead of England’s participation in Euro 2020 this summer.

“Just when you think you’ve seen it all, something occurs that makes you think just about anything is possible in football,” Crooks told BBC Sport.

“It was Trent Alexander-Arnold’s corner kick in the last minute of stoppage time that found the head of Alisson of all people. The goalkeeper may just have saved Liverpool’s season with an astonishing goal.

“Against Manchester United in their rearranged fixture last Thursday, Alexander-Arnold was also back to his best.

“There was one stage of the game where he was sending balls into the United box from every conceivable angle. When the full-back is playing like this, there is no stopping him.

“I wonder what Gareth Southgate thought about his performance, having left him out of the last England squad?”

Alexander-Arnold has scored two goals and has made seven assists in 34 games in the Premier League this season.

The Liverpool FC full-back has created nine assists in all competitions.

Alexander-Arnold has already won the Premier League, the Champions League and the Fifa World Club Cup in his Reds career so far.

