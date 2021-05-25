Jamie Carragher credits Liverpool FC duo for playing huge role in top-four finish

Jamie Carragher has credited Trent Alexander-Arnold and Thiago Alcantara for playing key roles in Liverpool FC’s top-four finish this term.

The Reds were 2-0 winners against Crystal Palace on the final day of the 2020-21 Premier League season to secure their place in the Champions League for next term.

Liverpool FC won their last five Premier League games to finish the season in fine form despite an otherwise challenging season for the 19-time English champions.

The Merseyside outfit ended up in third spot after Chelsea FC and Leicester City suffered defeats in their final fixtures of the campaign.

Alexander-Arnold finished the 2020-21 campaign with two goals and seven assists to help the Merseyside side qualify for the Champions League.

Thiago started Liverpool FC’s winning run with a goal in their 2-0 victory over Southampton at Anfield back in May.

Sky Sports pundit Carragher took to Twitter to heap praise on Alexander-Arnold and Thiago after Liverpool FC finished in the top four.

Carragher wrote on Twitter: “Third in the #PremierLeague for @LFC is remarkable considering the injury problems & having to win the final 5 games! TAA has been a real leader in the last few months & Thiago the same in the last few weeks. #LIVCRY”

Alexander-Arnold scored one goal and made three assists in his last eight Premier League appearances.

The Reds finished behind Manchester City and Manchester United in the Premier League standings following a poor defence of their top-flight title.

Liverpool FC reached the Champions League quarter-finals before losing to Real Madrid.

