Liverpool FC or Manchester United should consider signing Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka in the 2021 summer transfer window, according to BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks.

The Gunners winger has been a key player in Mikel Arteta’s side in the 2020-21 season, being utilised at right-back or right wing in the Arsenal starting XI.

The 19-year-old has scored five times and has made three assists in 29 games in the Premier League to improve upon his return from the previous top-flight campaign.

Saka created a goal in Arsenal’s 3-1 victory over West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League at The Emirates on Sunday to help the north London outfit secure back-to-back victories.

BBC Sport pundit Crooks believes Liverpool FC or Manchester United should consider signing the Arsenal number seven in the upcoming transfer window.

“Regular readers will know what I think of this lad,” Crooks wrote in his BBC Sport column.

“If Manchester United or Liverpool don’t get their hand in their pockets and buy him there is something seriously wrong with them.

“Bukayo Saka has been outstanding for Arsenal all season. He was their only shining light against Villarreal on Thursday night and his performance against West Brom days later was devastating.

“Everybody is talking about Manchester City’s Phil Foden, this lad is just as good if not better.”

Saka has netted seven times and has made six assists in 43 games in all competitions for Arteta’s side in the 2020-21 campaign.

The Arsenal forward has scored 11 goals in 85 games in all competitions over the past three seasons in the Gunners team.

Saka has made four appearances for the England national team since being handed his debut under Gareth Southgate.

The Arsenal teenager has won the FA Cup and the Community Shield since breaking into Arteta’s starting XI.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip