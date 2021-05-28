Raphinha breaks silence about Liverpool FC, Man United links

Raphinha has addressed rumours linking the Leeds United playmaker with a move to Liverpool FC or Manchester United this summer.

The Brazilian winger has been linked with a potential move to Liverpool FC or Manchester United this summer thanks to his eye-catching performances for Leeds United.

The West Yorkshire side signed Raphinha in a £17m deal from French side Rennes in the 2020 summer transfer window after Leeds secured their return to the English top flight.

Raphinha scored six times and made nine assists in 30 games in his debut Premier League campaign to help Leeds secure their Premier League status for another season.

The Brazilian was one of Leeds United’s standout performers under Marcelo Bielsa this term alongside Patrick Bamford, Kalvin Phillips and Stuart Dallas.

Liverpool FC are on the lookout to sign a new creative midfielder ahead of Georginio Wijnaldum’s departure when his current deal expires in the coming weeks.

Manchester United are looking to bolster their options in wide areas following the inconsistent performances of wingers Anthony Martial and Daniel James.

However, Raphinha has insisted that he isn’t contemplating a potential exit at Leeds despite being linked with Manchester United and Liverpool FC.

“It is difficult to explain how I feel when I hear speculation about giant teams like Liverpool and Manchester United being interested in signing me,” Raphinha told Brazilian publication UOL Sport, as quoted by Metro.

“Man, I grew up watching these teams on TV. I saw [Wayne] Rooney, [Ruud] Van Nistelrooy, Cristiano Ronaldo, but I also saw [Steven] Gerrard, as well as others like [Thierry] Henry, Deco, [Frank] Lampard.

“There are so many players of such quality that it is difficult to say if I mirrored one of them.

“I think I mirrored the league, you know? I loved watching it and dreamed of playing here.”

Raphinha has played for Rennes, Sporting Lisbon, Vitoria Guimaraes and Avai in his professional career.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip