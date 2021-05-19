Rio Ferdinand predicts where Liverpool FC will finish this season

Rio Ferdinand is backing Liverpool FC to finish in the Premier League’s top four this season.

The Reds are facing a battle to secure their spot in the Champions League for next season after having struggled to find consistent form in the top flight all season.

Liverpool FC currently find themselves outside of the top four spots as they bid to claw their way back into the Champions League qualification spaces before the end of the season at the weekend.

The Merseyside outfit are getting ready to travel to Burnley in their penultimate game of the season on Wednesday night, before they turn their attentions towards their home clash against Aston Villa on Sunday.

Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand is fully expecting to see Jurgen Klopp’s men finish the season on a positive note and qualify for the Champions League.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ferdinand said: “Yeah – I think they will [finish in the top four].”

The former Red Devils star also praised Alisson Becker after the goalkeeper netted Liverpool FC’s all-important winner in their 2-1 victory at West Brom on Sunday.

He continued: “It’s emotional watching that, for the owner of Leicester who lost his father not long ago and also for Alisson, to see those two moments definitely very emotional, very moving. You see what it means to those people.

“Alisson to come up and do what he’s done, I don’t think a Liverpool goalkeeper has ever scored and he goes and does that.

“The timing was magnificent, late like it was, it was just like, ‘wow’.

“You see goalkeepers going up all the time you think, ‘what are you doing?’, but this time he bangs it home.”

Liverpool FC won the Premier League title last season under Klopp.

