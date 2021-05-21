Micah Richards predicts where Liverpool FC, Chelsea FC will finish

Micah Richards is backing Liverpool FC to secure a top-four finish this season – but is tipping Chelsea FC to miss out.

Liverpool FC took a big step towards clinching a spot in the Champions League for next season when they claimed a 3-0 win away at Burnley on Wednesday night to move back into the top four.

Leicester City have dropped down into fifth place in the table in the wake of their 2-1 defeat by Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

Liverpool FC, who are currently level on points with Leicester City but have a superior goal difference, will take on Crystal Palace at Anfield in their final game of the season on Sunday afternoon.

Chelsea FC, meanwhile, are set to travel to Aston Villa, while Leicester City face Tottenham at home.

Former Manchester City star Richards thinks Liverpool FC will finish in the top four but is tipping Chelsea FC to miss out and Leicester City to clinch a Champions League qualification spot.

Speaking to Sky Sports on Wednesday night, Richards said: “I’m going to say Chelsea draw at Villa and Leicester beat Spurs.

“I think Liverpool will get the job done.

“If there’s one turn that’s what I can see happening. Just because Chelsea have now got their eye on the Champions League final.”

Liverpool FC have won their last four games on the spin to lift themselves back into the Premier League’s top four.

