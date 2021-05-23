Michael Owen reacts as Liverpool FC finish third in the Premier League

Michael Owen took to social media to praise Liverpool FC for their recent form after their 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace secured them a third-placed finish on the final day of the Premier League season.

The Reds have managed to recover from a dramatic dip in form in recent months to end up in third place and book their place in the Champions League for next season.

Jurgen Klopp guided his side to four successive wins in the Premier League as they ended the campaign on a positive note and secured their spot in Europe’s elite club competitions for next season.

Sadio Mane scored once in either half at Anfield to secure the victory for the Reds, to leave them two points above fourth-placed Chelsea FC in the Premier League table.

The Senegal international put Liverpool FC ahead in the 36th minute with a scrappy finish from close range, before he added a second in the 74th minute with an accurate low shot into the bottom corner.

Former Liverpool FC and England striker Owen was impressed by the way his old team managed to turn around their form over the last few weeks to snatch a spot in the top four.

Posting on Twitter after the final whistle on Sunday, Owen wrote: “26 points from a possible 30 to finish 3rd and qualify for The @ChampionsLeague. That’s pretty impressive with the pressure on @LFC👌🏼.”

Meanwhile, former Tottenham defender Michael Dawson felt Liverpool FC could have had more against Palace if they had been more clinical in front of goal.

“Comfortable afternoon in the end for Liverpool,” Dawson said on BBC Radio 5 Live. “It was one-way traffic. It would have been more than 2-0 if they were more clinical.”

Attentions will now inevitably turn towards the summer transfer window and the players Liverpool FC could look to recruit as they bid to challenge for the title next season.

